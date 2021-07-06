Russia Confirms 23,378 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russia recorded 23,378 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,658,672, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 23,378 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,817 cases (12.1%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.41%.

Moscow confirmed 5,498 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,536 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,869 cases.

The response center reported a new record of 737 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 139,316.

In the same 24 hours, 18,411 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,101,852.