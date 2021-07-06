UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Confirms 23,378 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Russia Confirms 23,378 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russia recorded 23,378 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,658,672, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 23,378 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,817 cases (12.1%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.41%.

Moscow confirmed 5,498 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,536 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,869 cases.

The response center reported a new record of 737 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 139,316.

In the same 24 hours, 18,411 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,101,852.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

1 hour ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

1 hour ago

DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 p ..

1 hour ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

2 hours ago

EGA’s GAC opens $1 million vocational training c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.