Russia Confirms 23,962 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia recorded 23,962 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,682,634, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 5,682,634 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,938 cases (12.3%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.42%.

Moscow confirmed 5,621 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,531 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,906 cases.

The response center reported a new record of 725 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 140,041.

In the same 24 hours, 20,067 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,121,919.

