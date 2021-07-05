UrduPoint.com
Russia Confirms 24,353 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Russia recorded 24,353 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,635,294, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 24,353 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 3,263 cases (13.4%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.43%.

Moscow confirmed 6,557 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,651 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,828 cases.

The response center reported a new record of 654 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 138,579.

In the same 24 hours, 14,540 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,083,441.

