Russia Confirms 24,703 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 24,703 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,343,353, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 24,703 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,790 cases (7.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.24%.

Moscow registered 2,126 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,117 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,270 new cases.

The response center also reported 998 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 302,269.

In the same 24 hours, 41,213 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,180,379.