UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Confirms 24,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russia Confirms 24,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Russia recorded 24,818 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,707,452 the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 24,818 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,954 cases (11.9%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.44%.

Moscow confirmed 6,040 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,581 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,937 cases.

The response center reported a new record of 734 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 140,775.

In the same 24 hours, 21,336 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,143,225.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's women team faces another defeat on tour ..

7 minutes ago

Never thought of calling England tour after Corona ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan suffers major blow ahead of England ODIs

29 minutes ago

FIA gives 30-day time to Hamza Shehbaz to submit a ..

37 minutes ago

DEWA, Chile discuss strengthening cooperation in e ..

39 minutes ago

New Awesome Galaxy A22 with 48MP OIS Camera | 90 H ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.