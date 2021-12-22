Russia Confirms 25,264 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 25,264 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,292,983, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 25,264 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,710 cases (6.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.25%.

Saint Petersburg registered 2,166 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Moscow with 1,904 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,351 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,020 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 300,269.

In the same 24 hours, 42,322 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,097,521.