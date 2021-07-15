UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Confirms 25,293 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Russia Confirms 25,293 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Russia registered 25,293 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,882,295, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 25,293 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,016 cases (11.9%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.43%.

Moscow confirmed 5,237 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,444 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,954 cases.

The response center reported 791 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's total death toll to 146,069.

In the same 24 hours, 21,493 COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,278,976.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

England to end COVID-19 restrictions

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Army’s officer, solider embrace martyrd ..

16 minutes ago

OFID extends US$75m loan to Bangladesh to improve ..

26 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Azha will be in ‘limited, closed environm ..

32 minutes ago

No toll, free parking in Abu Dhabi during Eid holi ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.29 a barrel W ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.