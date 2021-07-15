Russia Confirms 25,293 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Russia registered 25,293 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,882,295, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 25,293 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,016 cases (11.9%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.43%.

Moscow confirmed 5,237 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,444 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,954 cases.

The response center reported 791 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's total death toll to 146,069.

In the same 24 hours, 21,493 COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,278,976.