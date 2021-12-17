Russia Confirms 27,743 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Fri 17th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 27,743 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,159,389, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 27,743 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,106 cases (7.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.27%.

Moscow registered 2,755 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,984 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,452 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,080 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 295,104.

In the same 24 hours, 37,437 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,914,225.

