Russia Confirms 29,230 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 29,230 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,803,534, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

In comparison, the number of new COVID-19 cases was estimated at 27,179 on Saturday and 23,820 on Friday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 6,480 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 3,958, and the Moscow region with 3,147 new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 686 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 321,320.

In the same period, 22,731 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,858,615, according to the response center.

