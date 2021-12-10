Russia Confirms 30,873 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 30,873 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,956,679, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 30,873 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,261 cases (7.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.31%.

Moscow registered 3,477 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,267 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,712 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,176 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 287,180.

In the same 24 hours, 35,657 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,673,518.