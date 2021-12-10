UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 30,873 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

Russia Confirms 30,873 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 30,873 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,956,679, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 30,873 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,261 cases (7.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.31%.

Moscow registered 3,477 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,267 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,712 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,176 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 287,180.

In the same 24 hours, 35,657 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,673,518.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PNCA starts Guitar classes today

PNCA starts Guitar classes today

48 minutes ago
 DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bi ..

DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bin Fahd Foundation Internationa ..

1 hour ago
 Stocks dip in Asia ahead of US inflation figures o ..

Stocks dip in Asia ahead of US inflation figures on 10th Dec, 2021

49 minutes ago
 Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 ..

Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily: Farrukh

1 hour ago
 US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East ..

US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East With Israeli Defense Minister

1 hour ago
 IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.