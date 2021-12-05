UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 32,602 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,801,613, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 32,602 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,285 cases (7.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase is 0.33%.

Moscow logged 3,301 new COVID-19 cases over the given period of time, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,420 new cases, and the Moscow region with 2,096 new cases, according to the data of the response center.

The organization also reported 1,206 deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 281,278.

In the same 24 hours, 30,593 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,502,406.

