Russia Confirms 34,690 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 34,690 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,502,879, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 34,690 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,466 cases (7.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.

37%.

Moscow registered 3,929 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 1,812 new cases, and Saint Petersburg with 1,704 new cases.

The response center reported 1,235 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 270,292.

In the same 24 hours, 36,145 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 8,200,971.