Russia Confirms 36,970 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 36,970 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,331,158, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 36,970 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,463 cases (6.

7%) without clinical symptoms," a statement read.

Moscow has registered 3,438 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,496 new cases, and the Moscow Region with 1,909 new cases within the past 24-hour period.

As many as 1,252 deaths relating to COVID-19 have been registered in Russia, and 32,504 coronavirus patients have been discharged from Russian hospitals.

