Russia Confirms 38,850 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Russia Confirms 38,850 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 38,850 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,938,261, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

In comparison, the number of new COVID-19 cases was estimated at 33,899 on Wednesday and 31,252 on Tuesday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 11,557 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 4,753, and the Moscow region with 2,795 new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 684 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 324,060.

In the same period, 24,478 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,950,333, according to the response center.

