Russia Confirms 4 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Reaches 63 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Russia has registered 4 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday, adding that the total number of people infected with the virus in Russia has reached 63.

"In Russia, Over the past 24 hours, four cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among Russian citizens; Three in the Moscow Region, one in Tyumen Region," the center said.

According to the center, all people who got infected have recently visited countries that were hit hard with the coronavirus, namely Italy, France, Spain and Switzerland. Moreover, everyone who contacted them would be put under supervision, the health authorities said.

From a total of 63 coronavirus-infected patients ” 60 are Russian citizens, two are Chinese citizens and one is Italian. Both Chinese citizens and one Russian have fully recovered from the virus.