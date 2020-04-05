MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Moscow, the capital of Russia and its most populated area, has reached 3,893, the Russian Federal consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday.

The update early on Saturday stated that there had been a total of 3,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moscow.

"As of April 5, 2020, the coronavirus infection had been confirmed in 3,893 people in Moscow," the statement read.

According to the watchdog, the authorities follow the existing algorithm in tackling the spread of the infection from confirmed cases by tracing the infected individual's family, close contacts and remote contacts such as colleagues at work.