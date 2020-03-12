Russia Confirms 6 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Authorities

Russia has registered six new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which brings the total number of people infected with the virus in the country to 34, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday, adding that four out of six cases were detected in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia has registered six new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which brings the total number of people infected with the virus in the country to 34, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday, adding that four out of six cases were detected in Moscow.

"Over the past 24 hours, six cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among Russian citizens. Four cases are in Moscow, one in Kaliningrad, one in Krasnodar Territory," the center said.

According to the health authorities, all six patients recently traveled abroad.