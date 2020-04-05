Russia Confirms 658 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Total Count Reaches 5,389

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has grown to 5,389 after 658 new cases were registered in the past day, the COVID-19 response center said in a statement on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 658 new coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed in 14 Russian regions," the statement read, adding that a total of 79 Russian regions had confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Two patients diagnosed with the coronavirus disease died in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 45, the response center said.

Meanwhile, the number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 in Russia reached 355, including 22 new recoveries over the past day.

Out of total 658 new cases, 536 have been confirmed in the Russian capital of Moscow and another 45 in the Moscow Region, according to the statement.