Russia Confirms 6,595 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Russia has registered 6,595 cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours and 52 new deaths, the Federal COVID-19 response center said on Sunday.
Recoveries over the past day count 6,176, which is 22.8% less compared with the day prior. New hospitalizations totaled 624, down 43.
7% from the day prior.
Moscow logged 1,475 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, the response center said. Since the start of the pandemic, the Russian capital has confirmed more than 3.29 million coronavirus cases, including 3 million recoveries and 47,385 deaths.
Russia's cumulative total has reached 21.7 million cases, including 21.1 million recoveries and 393,383 deaths.