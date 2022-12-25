UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 6,595 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Russia Confirms 6,595 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Russia has registered 6,595 cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours and 52 new deaths, the Federal COVID-19 response center said on Sunday.

Recoveries over the past day count 6,176, which is 22.8% less compared with the day prior. New hospitalizations totaled 624, down 43.

7% from the day prior.

Moscow logged 1,475 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, the response center said. Since the start of the pandemic, the Russian capital has confirmed more than 3.29 million coronavirus cases, including 3 million recoveries and 47,385 deaths.

Russia's cumulative total has reached 21.7 million cases, including 21.1 million recoveries and 393,383 deaths.

