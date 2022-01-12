UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 698 Cases Of Omicron Coronavirus Variant - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Russia Confirms 698 Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Variant - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russia has registered 698 cases of Omicron, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday, adding that the capital region is likely to suffer most from the new coronavirus variant.

"Now we have identified and we see 698 cases in the system. Most of these cases occur in the Moscow region, and we understand that most likely the metropolitan region, as, unfortunately, this negative tradition has already developed, will take the first blow of the spread of the new strain," Golikova told a government meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi’s visit to NCA makes him feel nost ..

Shahid Afridi’s visit to NCA makes him feel nostalgic

15 minutes ago
 Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

24 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2, recovers liquor, mainpuri recover ..

Police arrest 2, recovers liquor, mainpuri recovered

25 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted C ..

Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

25 minutes ago
 Almaty Airport to Reopen on Thursday - Kazakh Civi ..

Almaty Airport to Reopen on Thursday - Kazakh Civil Aviation Authority

25 minutes ago
 Police pickets to be set up in jurisdiction of all ..

Police pickets to be set up in jurisdiction of all police stations

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.