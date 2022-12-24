UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 6,986 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Russia Confirms 6,986 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Russia has registered 6,986 cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours and 54 new deaths, the Federal COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.

Recoveries over the past day count 8,004, which is 3.

3% less compared with the day prior. New hospitalizations totaled 1,108, down 7% from the day prior.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has confirmed more than 21.7 million coronavirus cases, including 21.1 million recoveries and 393,331 deaths.

Related Topics

Russia From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad Suicide blast: Police seek formation of ..

Islamabad Suicide blast: Police seek formation of of JIT

10 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of the Libyan P ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of the Libyan Presidential Council on Indepen ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in re ..

UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in response to difficult winter con ..

31 minutes ago
 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be obse ..

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be observed tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT expor ..

PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT exports

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.