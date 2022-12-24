Russia Confirms 6,986 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Russia has registered 6,986 cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours and 54 new deaths, the Federal COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.

Recoveries over the past day count 8,004, which is 3.

3% less compared with the day prior. New hospitalizations totaled 1,108, down 7% from the day prior.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has confirmed more than 21.7 million coronavirus cases, including 21.1 million recoveries and 393,331 deaths.