Russia Confirms 7,867 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Up to 1,151,438 - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Russia has registered 7,867 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, up from 7,523 a day earlier, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,151,438, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 2,016 new positive tests were registered. Additionally, 227 new cases were identified in St.

Petersburg and 226 more were confirmed in the Moscow region.

The latest rise is the largest single-day increase to the Russian COVID-19 case total since June.

The response center also reported 99 coronavirus-related fatalities over the last 24 hours, raising Russia's total death toll to 20,324.

Additionally, 3,068 people were confirmed to have recovered from the disease over the last day, bringing the total number of discharges to 943,218.