Russia confirms 8,831 new COVID-19 cases, total now 441,108

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia has confirmed 8,831 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with its total reaching 441,108, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Thursday.

The death toll increased by 169 to 5,384, while 204,623 people have recovered, including 8,666 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,998 newly confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 189,214.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday during an online meeting of the presidium of the government's anti-coronavirus coordination council that the epidemic situation in Russia was gradually improving.