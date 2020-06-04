UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Confirms 8,831 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 441,108

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:45 PM

Russia confirms 8,831 new COVID-19 cases, total now 441,108

Russia has confirmed 8,831 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with its total reaching 441,108, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia has confirmed 8,831 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with its total reaching 441,108, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Thursday.

The death toll increased by 169 to 5,384, while 204,623 people have recovered, including 8,666 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,998 newly confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 189,214.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday during an online meeting of the presidium of the government's anti-coronavirus coordination council that the epidemic situation in Russia was gradually improving.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture honours win ..

32 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

10 shops sealed over violations of SoP

2 minutes ago

Federal capital’s nine places to be sealed due t ..

45 minutes ago

No rift in UK-Pakistan tax authorities; FBR

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.