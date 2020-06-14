Russia Confirms 8,835 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 528,000 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Russia confirmed 8,835 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to 528,964 the national coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,835 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 3,198 (36.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 528,964 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (1.7 percent), the center added.

Of all the new cases, 1,477 have been registered in Moscow, 717 in the Moscow region and 256 in Saint Petersburg.

At the same time, Russia reported 119 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, including 50 in Moscow and 29 in Saint Petersburg. The overall COVID-19 death toll in Russia reached 6,948.

Moreover, Russia registered 5,409 recoveries over the past day, including 2,133 in Moscow and 839 in the Moscow region. The overall number of recoveries reached 280,050 since the start of the outbreak.