UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Confirms 8,835 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 528,000 - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Confirms 8,835 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 528,000 - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Russia confirmed 8,835 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to 528,964 the national coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,835 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 3,198 (36.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Russia has so far recorded 528,964 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions (1.7 percent), the center added.

Of all the new cases, 1,477 have been registered in Moscow, 717 in the Moscow region and 256 in Saint Petersburg.

At the same time, Russia reported 119 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, including 50 in Moscow and 29 in Saint Petersburg. The overall COVID-19 death toll in Russia reached 6,948.

Moreover, Russia registered 5,409 recoveries over the past day, including 2,133 in Moscow and 839 in the Moscow region. The overall number of recoveries reached 280,050 since the start of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Petersburg Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China reports 57 new coronavirus cases amid Beijin ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Keep oceans clean or land in deep troub ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 14, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.