Russia Confirms Circulation of Resolution Asking UN Chief to Probe Nord Stream Sabotage

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The Russian mission to the United Nations has confirmed the circulation of a UN Security Council resolution that requests Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to investigate the sabotaging of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Russian Deputy Envoy at the world body Dmitry Polyanskiy said on his Telegram page.

"Today we circulated in the Security Council a draft resolution on holding an independent international investigation into the disruption of the Nord Stream under the auspices of the UN Secretary General. We will seek a vote on it next week," Polyanskiy said on Friday.