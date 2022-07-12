Russia Confirms First Monkeypox Case - Consumer Rights Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russia has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in a young man who recently returned from Europe, consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told reporters on Tuesday.

"The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Russia.

The disease was detected in a young man who returned from a trip to Europe and came to a medical facility with a rash that is common (for this disease)," Rospotrebnazor said.

Rospotrebnadzor clarified that the patient has mild symptoms and is isolated.