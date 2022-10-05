UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms Imminent Visit Of IAEA Chief Grossi To Moscow - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Russia Confirms Imminent Visit of IAEA Chief Grossi to Moscow - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Moscow confirms that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi will pay a visit to Russia in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.

"I confirm reports that he (Grossi) is going to visit Kiev and then Moscow. The visit is planned to take place in the next few days," Vershinin told reporters.

The discussion of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) is planned to be on the agenda of Grossi's visit.

"The issue is important, of course. This visit is carried out as a continuation of the trip he made to the ZNPP.

.. He put forward a number of ideas that are currently being discussed with experts ” nuclear safety, termination of the shelling of the ZNPP, which is conducted by the Ukrainian side, and the normal functioning of the ZNPP," Vershinin said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the ZNPP will operate under the leadership of Russian relevant institutions.

"The ZNPP is now located on the territory of the Russian Federation and, accordingly, should work under the guidance of our relevant institutions",- Vershinin concluded.

