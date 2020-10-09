UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record Of 12,126 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 12,126 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russia has registered 12,126 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and this new single-day record increase (up from 11,493 yesterday) brings the cumulative case total to 1,272,238, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday.

The country broke the previous record of 11,656 COVID-19 cases reported on May 11.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 12,126 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3,272 (27 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,272,238.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 3,701 new positive tests were registered (up from 3,323 yesterday). A total of 469 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 461 yesterday) and 411 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (down from 433 yesterday).

The response center reported 201 new coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 191 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 22,257.

As many as 7,092 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 7,054 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 1,009,421.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indians are involved in terrorism in Syria, Afghan ..

17 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

34 minutes ago

Realme’s Trendsetting Design is on the Internati ..

40 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat honored to be part of Oscar Selectio ..

55 minutes ago

PM welcomes Facebook’s investment, programs in P ..

1 hour ago

PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel to permanently shut its do ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.