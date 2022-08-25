Russia Confirms Readiness to IAEA Mission to ZNPP - State Duma Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The Council of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on Thursday confirmed Moscow's readiness to do everything necessary to organize a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

"The Council of the State Duma reaffirms the readiness of the Russian side to do everything necessary to organize an international IAEA mission to the ZNPP so that the agency's specialists can testify on the ground that there are threats posed as a result of constant Ukrainian attacks on the nuclear power plant, fraught with tragic consequences for all mankind," the council said in a statement.