Russia Confirms Readiness to Organize Another All-Palestinian Meeting in Moscow - Moscow

Russia confirms its readiness to organize the next all-Palestinian meeting in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russia confirms its readiness to organize the next all-Palestinian meeting in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In line with our efforts to help overcome the internal Palestinian split and in order to consolidate the emerging positive trend, we reaffirm our principled readiness to organize the next all-Palestinian meeting in Moscow," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that on Thursday, Palestinian president, Fatah leader and leaders of other 14 leading Palestinian organizations held a joint teleconference to discuss ways to overcome the intra-Palestinian split and the emerging situation in the Middle East peace process.

"The key element of the all-Palestinian agreements reached, which is reflected in the final statement, was the confirmation that there was no alternative to the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The inadmissibility of any unilateral steps to create 'irreversible realities on the ground' and the erosion of the generally recognized international legal basis for a Middle East settlement was emphasized," the ministry noted.

The Russian side is in solidarity with the reference contained in the communique that the key to a successful and final solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a peace process led and carried out by the parties themselves, it said.

"In this context, we share the idea of the importance of early restoration of Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization as the main prerequisite for establishing direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations," the ministry concluded.

In February 2019, the third meeting of main Palestinian forces was held in Moscow at the site of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The main theme was the search for ways to overcome the long-term intra-Palestinian split. It was provoked by the conflict between Hamas and Fatah movement, which controls part of the West Bank through the institutions of the Palestinian National Authority.