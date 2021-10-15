Russia Confirms Record High 32,196 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia confirmed a new record high of 32,196 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 31,299 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,925,176, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 32,196 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,909 cases (9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.41%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 6,631 infections, down from 6,712 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,632 cases, up from 2,345, and the Moscow region with 2,110 cases, up from 1,911.

The response center reported a new record of 999 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 986 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 221,313.

In the same 24 hours, 22,268 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 21,670 the day before, bringing the total to 6,960,024.

