Russia Confirms Seriousness Of New Missile Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:58 PM

Russia Confirms Seriousness of New Missile Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Moscow confirms that there is a threat of new missile crisis and calls for considering its proposals on security guarantees seriously, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Moscow confirms that there is a threat of new missile crisis and calls for considering its proposals on security guarantees seriously, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"No, not too much," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine when asked if his statement about a repeat of the Cuban Missile Crisis was "too much."

