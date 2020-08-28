(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin confirmed Moscow's support for the activities of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Syria during the Friday meeting with Akjemal Magtymova, the WHO representative in the middle Eastern country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The situation in the field of health care in Syria was discussed, including in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic ... Vershinin confirmed Russian support for the efforts of the WHO in Syria and readiness for active cooperation," the ministry said.

During the meeting, the Russian diplomat and the WHO officials paid extra attention to efforts to renovate Syrian health facilities and ensure the population's access to quality health services.

At the moment, Russia is financing several health projects led by the United Nations agencies, including the WHO, in Syria.