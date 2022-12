Russia Confronted by Combined Forces of West in Ukraine - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian servicemen are being confronted by the joint forces of the West during its military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Today, in Ukraine, Russian military is being confronted by the joint Western forces.

The United States and its allies are pumping the Kiev regime with weapons, training military personnel, providing (Ukraine with) intelligence information, sending advisers and mercenaries, and waging an information and sanctions war against us," Shoigu said at an expanded board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry.