Russia, Congo Republic Discuss Military Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fokin and the Republic of the Congo's defense chief Charles Richard Mondjo met in Moscow on Thursday for talks on military cooperation.

"During the meeting, they underscored the importance of Russian-Congolese cooperation and a positive trend in bilateral ties between their militaries and defense industries," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

The ministers held a working meeting at the ministry, which was attended by Russian officials and Congolese delegates. They identified areas of potential cooperation and ways to deepen collaboration.

