Russia Considering All Options To Investigate Nord Stream Terrorist Attacks - Diplomat

Published October 06, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Moscow is "considering all options" to establish the reasons for the Nord Stream terrorist attacks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

"All options are being considered," Vershinin said, when asked about Russia's possible steps to establish the causes of the Nord Stream terrorist attacks in the event of a slippage in the investigation.

On Wednesday, the diplomat also said that Moscow insisted on an international probe into the recent rupture of the Nord Stream gas pipelines as it was crucial for both Russia and Germany to participate in such a process.

On September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage were registered on three pipelines in the Nord Stream network that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. On September 29, the Swedish Coast Guard said it had discovered the fourth gas leak on the damaged pipelines. According to Sweden, Germany and Denmark, the incidents could be a result of sabotage. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said it was impossible to estimate a time frame for repair work.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.

