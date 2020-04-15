Russia Considering Initiative of Global Ceasefire Amid COVID-19 on Working Level - Kremlin

The UN-led initiative to introduce a global ceasefire to more effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is being studied by the Russian authorities on the working level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that an official statement will follow as soon as a coordination process with partners is finished

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The UN-led initiative to introduce a global ceasefire to more effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is being studied by the Russian authorities on the working level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that an official statement will follow as soon as a coordination process with partners is finished.

In late March, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire in all of the world's conflict zones in order to focus on the true "fight of our lives," which he called efforts to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. French President Emmanuel Macron has said he intended to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in a video conference of leaders of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council on this issue.

The French leader added that Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have already agreed to hold the online meeting.

"We are working on it � our diplomats are working on it at the working level before joining it. As soon as this work is completed and the process of coordination with other partners is finished, appropriate statements will be made," Peskov told reporters.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.