UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Considering Initiative Of Global Ceasefire Amid COVID-19 On Working Level - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:13 PM

Russia Considering Initiative of Global Ceasefire Amid COVID-19 on Working Level - Kremlin

The UN-led initiative to introduce a global ceasefire to more effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is being studied by the Russian authorities on the working level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that an official statement will follow as soon as a coordination process with partners is finished

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The UN-led initiative to introduce a global ceasefire to more effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is being studied by the Russian authorities on the working level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that an official statement will follow as soon as a coordination process with partners is finished.

In late March, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire in all of the world's conflict zones in order to focus on the true "fight of our lives," which he called efforts to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. French President Emmanuel Macron has said he intended to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in a video conference of leaders of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council on this issue.

The French leader added that Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have already agreed to hold the online meeting.

"We are working on it � our diplomats are working on it at the working level before joining it. As soon as this work is completed and the process of coordination with other partners is finished, appropriate statements will be made," Peskov told reporters.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister World United Nations Russia China Trump Vladimir Putin March All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attempt in Egypt, praises secu ..

13 seconds ago

SSC directs clubs to pay workers&#039; salaries

20 seconds ago

Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) directs power d ..

4 minutes ago

South Koreans back Moon in pandemic poll

4 minutes ago

EU chief calls May 4 donor conference on virus vac ..

4 minutes ago

Germany to Extend Border Controls for 20 More Days ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.