Russia Considering Japan's Proposal To Hold Foreign Ministers' Talks At UNGA - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:03 PM

Russia Considering Japan's Proposal to Hold Foreign Ministers' Talks at UNGA - Moscow

Tokyo has proposed Moscow to hold a meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, and Moscow is now considering this proposal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Thursday

Tokyo has proposed Moscow to hold a meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, and Moscow is now considering this proposal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Thursday.

"The Japanese side offered today to hold a ministerial meeting at the UNGA. We are considering it," Morgulov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

