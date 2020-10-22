UrduPoint.com
Russia Considering Joining Tender To Build Spent Fuel Storage In Argentina - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:04 PM

Russia Considering Joining Tender to Build Spent Fuel Storage in Argentina - Ambassador

Russia is considering participating in a tender to build a dry storage for spent nuclear fuel at Atucha-2 power station in Argentina, Russian ambassador to the country Dmitry Feoktistov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia is considering participating in a tender to build a dry storage for spent nuclear fuel at Atucha-2 power station in Argentina, Russian ambassador to the country Dmitry Feoktistov told Sputnik.

"We are discussing a whole range of new projects with our partners � from uranium mining in Argentina based on Russian technologies to participating in a tender to build a dry storage for spent nuclear fuel at the Atucha-2 nuclear station," the diplomat said.

More Stories From World

