Russia Considering Joining Tender to Build Spent Fuel Storage in Argentina - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia is considering participating in a tender to build a dry storage for spent nuclear fuel at Atucha-2 power station in Argentina, Russian ambassador to the country Dmitry Feoktistov told Sputnik.

"We are discussing a whole range of new projects with our partners � from uranium mining in Argentina based on Russian technologies to participating in a tender to build a dry storage for spent nuclear fuel at the Atucha-2 nuclear station," the diplomat said.