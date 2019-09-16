Russia Considering Locating S-400 Air Defense Systems Production in India - Rostec CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russia is holding talks with New Delhi on the possible localization of the production of S-400 Air Defense Systems in India, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russia's Rostec state corporation, has announced.

"Yes, we are discussing the localization [of S-400 production] with India as well," Chemezov said.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that Russia was going to deliver S-400 air defense systems to India within 18-19 months.