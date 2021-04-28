UrduPoint.com
Russia Considering Mexico's Invitation To Join Independence Celebrations In Fall - Lavrov

Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:25 PM

Moscow has received Mexico's invitation to join the country in celebrating a number of occasions in September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, adding that the government was working out the formats of its participation

"The Russian government has received an invitation to participate in celebrations this September to mark the bicentennial of independence and a number of other anniversaries, including the 700th anniversary of the capital, Mexico City. We are working out the format of our participation. We will be sure to contribute to these celebrations and ensure decent representation from the Russian side," Lavrov said after meeting with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, in Moscow.

The minister added that the resumption of high-level in-person meetings would be possible after the COVID-19 situation normalized.

"We agreed on additional steps to deepen trade and economic ties and assign a special role to the swift resumption of the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and Maritime Shipping. The relevant agencies are working to hold the sixth meeting of the commission in the coming months," Lavrov noted.

During the meeting, the top Russian and Mexican diplomats also discussed a visa-free regime for citizens of both countries.

