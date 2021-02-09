(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russia is considering the possibility of a visit by a delegation of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos to Argentina in the spring, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Dmitry Feoktistov said.

"We are working to get a delegation from Roscosmos to come here to discuss specific modalities of cooperation with the Argentinians. We expect this visit to take place in the spring," Feoktistov told reporters.

In October 2019, Russia and Argentina signed a bilateral intergovernmental protocol on cooperation in the exploration and use of space for peaceful purposes. This protocol, in particular, envisions work in the sphere of navigation, remote sensing of the Earth, scientific research and manned astronautics.