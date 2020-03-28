Russia Considering Possibility to Restrict Movement Within Country Amid COVID-19 - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The Russian government is considering a possibility to restrict people's movement within the country and stop passenger rail and air traffic, a source told Sputnik.

"The cabinet is considering the possibility of introducing restrictions on movement within the country and stopping air and rail passenger transport," the source said.

Meanwhile, the Russian government's press service neither confirmed nor denied this information.