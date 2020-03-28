UrduPoint.com
Russia Considering Possibility To Restrict Movement Within Country Amid COVID-19 - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:06 PM

The Russian government is considering a possibility to restrict people's movement within the country and stop passenger rail and air traffic, a source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The Russian government is considering a possibility to restrict people's movement within the country and stop passenger rail and air traffic, a source told Sputnik.

"The cabinet is considering the possibility of introducing restrictions on movement within the country and stopping air and rail passenger transport," the source said.

Meanwhile, the Russian government's press service neither confirmed nor denied this information.

