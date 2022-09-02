Russia Considering Reopening Embassy in Libya - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Russia is actively considering reopening its embassy in Libya once all technical and security issues are resolved, Alexander Kinschak, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's middle East and North Africa department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have reached in principle, an agreement with the Libyan government on it (the embassy's opening). All the necessary organizational and technical matters are being worked on, including security of our diplomatic mission. We pay special attention to this aspect, considering the existing tense military-political situation in Libya, including the metropolitan area," Kinschak said.

According to the diplomat, Russia also plans to open the General Consulate in Benghazi after the embassy in Tripoli resumes its operations.

Kischak told Sputnik that Russia does not support any of the conflicting parties in Libya and is willing to initiate contacts with all Libya's power centers, adding that there will be more opportunities for that after Russia's embassy in Tripoli reopens.

Russia relocated its embassy in Libya to Tunisia in 2014 for security reasons. Russia also had the General Consulate in Benghazi, which was closed in 1992.