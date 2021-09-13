Russia Considering Sending Food, Medicine to Afghanistan in Near Future - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia is exploring the possibility of sending some food and medicine in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the near future, special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Russia is exploring the possibility of sending some food and medicine in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the near future, special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Monday.

"This is under consideration indeed," Kabulov said, asked about plans to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the near future.

Moscow plans to deliver "food and medicine" to Kabul, the diplomat specified.