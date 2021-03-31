UrduPoint.com
Russia Considering Sputnik V Supplies At Request Of Int'l Agencies In Vienna - Ambassador

Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:31 PM

Russian Ambassador in Vienna Dmitry Lyubinsky said on the Wednesday that the issue of possible deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine at the request of international organizations in Vienna is being considered

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian Ambassador in Vienna Dmitry Lyubinsky said on the Wednesday that the issue of possible deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine at the request of international organizations in Vienna is being considered.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday after a meeting with Lyubinsky that Vienna May order the Russian vaccine as early as next week.

"The issue of the possibility of delivering Sputnik V at the request of Vienna-based international organizations is also being considered," the ambassador said on Facebook.

Sputnik V, which is still undergoing the rolling review procedure conducted by the European Medicines Agency, has already been authorized in 58 countries. According to trial results released by medical journal Lancet, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

