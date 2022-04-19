Russia Considering Using Only Conventional Weapons in Ukraine - Lavrov

Russia is considering only the option of using conventional weapons during the military operation in Ukraine at this stage, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russia is considering only the option of using conventional weapons during the military operation in Ukraine at this stage, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov told India Today that the country is planning to use only conventional weapons when asked if Russia plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The minister also mentioned that Russia had changed the positioning of its forces in Ukraine after the Istanbul talks but this was not valued properly by Kiev.