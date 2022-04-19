UrduPoint.com

Russia Considering Using Only Conventional Weapons In Ukraine - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Russia Considering Using Only Conventional Weapons in Ukraine - Lavrov

Russia is considering only the option of using conventional weapons during the military operation in Ukraine at this stage, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russia is considering only the option of using conventional weapons during the military operation in Ukraine at this stage, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov told India Today that the country is planning to use only conventional weapons when asked if Russia plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The minister also mentioned that Russia had changed the positioning of its forces in Ukraine after the Istanbul talks but this was not valued properly by Kiev.

Related Topics

India Ukraine Russia Nuclear Istanbul Kiev

Recent Stories

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza H ..

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza Hluskova from flying abroad

25 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Ministry Says Soldier Died During ..

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Soldier Died During Operation in Northern Iraq

1 minute ago
 Death Toll From Explosions in Western Kabul Exceed ..

Death Toll From Explosions in Western Kabul Exceeds 20 - Reports

1 minute ago
 5.9-magnitude offshore earthquake jolts southern P ..

5.9-magnitude offshore earthquake jolts southern Philippines

1 minute ago
 Iranian Auto Industry May Help Expansion of Russia ..

Iranian Auto Industry May Help Expansion of Russian Auto Market - Business Counc ..

1 minute ago
 China to provide emergency humanitarian assistance ..

China to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.