Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:30 AM

Russia Considers Accusations of Using Energy as Weapon to Be Unfair Competition - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia considers any accusations that it uses energy resources to exert political pressure to be unfair competition, Russian Ambassador to United States said in a statement.

"Through many years of honest interaction with Europe and other consumers of domestic hydrocarbons, our country has proved that it is a reliable partner. We have never imposed our supplies on anyone, did not use energy resources as an instrument of political pressure and did not try to solve any narrowly opportunistic goals attributed to us," Antonov said on Wednesday.

Antonov said Russia rejects any such accusations, noting that Moscow "sees in such attempts nothing more than unfair competition."

"We repeat tirelessly: the construction of Nord Stream 2 and any other Russian export pipelines is the subject of commercial agreements with those states that are interested in our gas. Russia is ready to supply exactly as much hydrocarbons as consumers need," Antonov added.

