Russia Considers Any Foreign Arms Shipments To Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets' - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Russia Considers Any Foreign Arms Shipments to Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets' - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Any weapons coming to Ukraine from the West are legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Any weapon, any arms shipment on Ukrainian territory is legitimate target, because these weapons would be given to the regime, who has a war against its own population, who conducts military offensive against civilians in the east of the country," Lavrov said in an interview with Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

The top Russian diplomat also stated that Moscow knows the routes by which weapons are supplied to the Ukrainian side.

"As soon as these weapons are reaching Ukrainian territory, they are fair game for our special operation," Lavrov added.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the ministry had issued a note to all states providing Ukraine with lethal arms.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. However, Western countries were mass supplying arms to Kiev even before the beginning of the operation.

