Russia Considers Arctic as Territory of Peace, Stability - Lavrov

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Thursday that the Arctic region should be a territory of peace and stability, and also pointed to the importance of military cooperation between the Arctic Council member states.

"The Arctic is a territory of peace, stability and constructive interaction. And we state that all our partners adhere to the same position.

I am convinced that only through cooperation can we ensure the prosperity of the Arctic. It is important to extend positive relations between the Arctic Council member states to the military sphere as well, as we have repeatedly said, first of all through the resumption of multilateral dialogue between the Arctic states via the general staffs of the armed forces," Lavrov said at the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council.