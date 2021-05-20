UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Considers Arctic As Territory Of Peace, Stability - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russia Considers Arctic as Territory of Peace, Stability - Lavrov

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Thursday that the Arctic region should be a territory of peace and stability, and also pointed to the importance of military cooperation between the Arctic Council member states.

"The Arctic is a territory of peace, stability and constructive interaction. And we state that all our partners adhere to the same position.

I am convinced that only through cooperation can we ensure the prosperity of the Arctic. It is important to extend positive relations between the Arctic Council member states to the military sphere as well, as we have repeatedly said, first of all through the resumption of multilateral dialogue between the Arctic states via the general staffs of the armed forces," Lavrov said at the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council.

Related Topics

Russia Same All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 1,374 reco ..

19 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted ..

25 minutes ago

Webinar held at Islamia University to mark Palesti ..

13 minutes ago

KP govt to hold debate competitions to mark 70th a ..

13 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted to death after touching with ..

13 minutes ago

UN rights council to hold special session on Israe ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.